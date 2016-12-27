Deadline to Apply for “Pure Michigan Hunt” Approaching
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering what they’re calling “the hunt of a lifetime” — but if you’re interested in entering to win it, the deadline is quickly approaching.
Each year, three applicants are randomly selected as Pure Michigan Hunt winners. The prize is a hunting package that includes licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, and antlerless deer. The prize also includes first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. In addition, each winner receives donated prizes such as crossbows, rifles, guided hunts, and Go-Pro cameras
A new addition this year is the ability for a winner to transfer their license to another eligible hunter.
The Pure Michigan Hunt licenses will be valid for the 2017 hunting season.
If you’re interested in entering — applications cost $5 and are available both where hunting licenses are sold and on the DNR’s web site by clicking here.