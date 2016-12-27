Grand Rapids Police Get AEDs

Anyone travelling to the Grand Rapids area will be a little bit safer in the coming year, thanks to a new addition currently being installed in local police cars.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is in the process of installing Automated External Defibrillators in every cruiser. 75 AEDs identical to those carried by the local Fire and EMS, are currently being installed.

Currently, Grand Rapids officers respond to life threatening medical emergencies along with Fire and EMS on a daily basis, but the police department says with the addition, officers will be better equipped to handle a cardiac arrest situation when police are first to arrive onscene.

The new AEDs are designed to be simple for police to use and will not deliver a shock to a patient unless the equipment determines it’s appropriate to do so.

The police department believes additions like the AEDs and NARCAN – a drug that helps save those suffering from opioid overdoses — can all help to save lives and improve public safety.