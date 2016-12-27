FTC Investigating Time Share Scam

The Federal Trade Commission says the operators of a Florida timeshare reselling scheme may have cheated at least 15 million dollars from timeshare property owners.

The FTC named several companies in the charges – including J William Enterprises, Pro Timeshare Resales LLC, and Pro Timeshare Resales of Flagler Beach LLC. The agency alleges the companies imposed hefty up-front fees based on false promises that their clients would sell or rent their properties.

According to the FTC’s complaint, the companies telemarket to timeshare property owners and claim that they have a buyer or renter ready and willing to buy or rent their properties, though that may not actually be the case.

The FTC says the companies than charge property owners as much as $2,500 or more in advance but fail to deliver on their promises of renting or selling the property. The organization says requests for refunds are typically denied or ignored.

The FTC also believes the companies involved in the alleged scam violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule, including calling numbers listed on the Do Not Call Registry.

The case will move through the legal system before being decided by the court.