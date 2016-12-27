Missing Cow Found in Window Well



A cow that went missing might have just been trying to “moo-ve” in with a new family.

Grand Traverse County 911 took to social media yesterday after receiving a report of the missing cow, which had last been seen around North Long Lake Road near Timbers Trail in Long Lake township.

Both the owners and police spend hours looking for the cow before finding it in an unusual location — it seems she found her way into a window well at a nearby home.

The cow was safely removed and reunited with its family, uninjured.