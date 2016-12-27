McBain Family Recovering after Car Accident



A local family is thanking the community for their support as they’ve worked to recover from a car accident that happened as they were approaching the Christmas holiday.

That accident happened along M-55 just west of Seeley Road in Wexford County back on December 14.

Police said a Dodge pickup was west bound on M-55 when the driver lost control, crossed over the center line, and collided with an eastbound Chevy Impala.

The pickup truck was driven by 27-year-old Victoria Mosher from McBain. Her 7-month-old daughter was in the truck with her.

Mosher’s husband reached out to MI News 26 because he wanted to thank the community as a whole for their support in the family’s recovery.

Now, a close friend of the Mosher family set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to provide additional support to the family. You can access that page by clicking here.