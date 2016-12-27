Search for TC Break-In Suspects

POSTED December 27, 2016 BY Eric Wotila

15675821_1221909491237437_2037578335438140821_o15727285_1221909471237439_8811345493221345279_nA Traverse City business is looking for your help in identifying the suspects in a break-in.

The Beat Lab – located on Cass Road in Traverse City – posted these security photos on their Facebook page. They said the photos were taken around 11:20pm on December 23, and appear to depict two people who allegedly broke in to the store.

If you have any information about the identities of the people seen here, you should contact the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office.