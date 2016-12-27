Search for TC Break-In Suspects

A Traverse City business is looking for your help in identifying the suspects in a break-in.

The Beat Lab – located on Cass Road in Traverse City – posted these security photos on their Facebook page. They said the photos were taken around 11:20pm on December 23, and appear to depict two people who allegedly broke in to the store.

If you have any information about the identities of the people seen here, you should contact the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office.