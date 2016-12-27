Wind Storms Lead to Power Outages

Heavy winds last night knocked out power to thousands of people in northern Michigan – knocking over trees and power lines alike, and now, a local community center is hoping to help anyone who may still be lacking power.

The wind storm swept through the region as temperatures plummeted from unseasonably warm conditions in the low 50s back down into the low 20s. Local authorities like Leelanau County Emergency Management reported dozens of trees down, blocking roads and taking out power lines.

Consumers Energy reported thousands of customers without power yesterday evening – and some are still without power today. During the evening hours last night, large outages affected much of the Manton and Houghton Lake areas, with additional scattered outages throughout the region.

In the wake of the wind storm — the Cadillac Area Y is inviting anyone in the community to use their facility for showering, power, or internet access.

The Y says there’s no need to be a member to come in and use the restrooms, showers and lobby area if you have no power.

The facility is open Monday-Friday from 6am-9pm, as well as on weekends.