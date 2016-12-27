Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher passed away today, after being hospitalized over the weekend due to a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher was best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars Saga and recently released her autobiography, The Princess Diarist.

She also had smaller roles in numerous other movies and TV shows, including The Blues Brothers, Austin Powers, and occasional appearances on Family Guy.

Fisher was 60 years old.

Tomorrow night on Antenna TV 26, we’ll be airing a special 1983 episode of Johnny Carson featuring Fisher in her memory. That episode hasn’t been televised since its original airing.