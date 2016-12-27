DNR To Host “Shoe Year’s Day” Hikes

The DNR wants to help you kick off 2017 by bringing Michigan’s great outdoors into the mix.

The DNR and several other organizations are joining together to encourage residents to shift their New Year’s resolutions into high gear at “Shoe Year’s Day” hikes taking place from Dec. 31 through Jan. 8 at several Michigan state parks and recreation areas.

All the hikes are free but a Recreation Passport is required for any vehicle entering a Michigan state park or recreation area. Snowshoes will be available to rent at most locations.

Local hikes include one at the Mitchell State Park in Cadillac on January 8 beginning at 1pm. The Straits State Park in Cheboygan County will host their own walk on Jan. 7 at 5 pm, and the Ludington State Park in Mason County will host a walk on Jan 7 at 6.

A complete list of hikes being held statewide is below:

Maybury State Park (Wayne County) Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

Island Lake Recreation Area (Livingston County) Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Waterloo Recreation Area (Jackson County) Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.Shoe Year’s Hike infographic

Yankee Springs Recreation Area (Barry County) Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Ludington State Park (Mason County) Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

Rockport Recreation Area (Alpena County) Jan. 7 at noon

Sleeper State Park (Huron County) Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

Straits State Park (Cheboygan County) Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Mitchell State Park (Wexford County) Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.