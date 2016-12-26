Actress Carrie Fisher Hospitalized

And also in entertainment news —

Actress Carrie Fisher was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a major cardiac event while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

According to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, Fisher is in stable condition at the hospital.

Fisher is known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars Saga and had recently released her autobiography, The Princess Diarist.

Her mother stated she would release any changes to her daughter’s condition through her official Facebook page.