Sewer Collapse in Southeast Michigan has Local Government Declares

A local state of emergency has been declared for a city in south eastern Michigan.

A sewer line collapsed in the City of Fraser, which is near Lake St Clair and approximately 15-miles north of Detroit.

The collapsed 11-foot sewer line is located 55-feet below the surface and serves thousands of residents in the area.

Homes along the sewer line are being evacuated, and according to the Department of Public Works, one home is already collapsing. Another 20-homes are on the same street and they are all being evacuated.

Power and gas have been shut off in the area.

There has been no deaths or injuries reported at this time.

However there is a public safety and health concern should the sewer collapse result in a sink hole that leads to damage of surrounding homes, businesses, roads, and the sewer system.

The Mayor of Fraser declared the state of emergency on Saturday and since then all local resources are being utilized to respond to the incident.