National Forest Service Reminds Drone Pilots of Law and Guidelines

If you found a drone under your Christmas tree this weekend, the National Forest Service wants to remind new pilots of a few laws and guidelines.

Recreational flying of drones falls under the model aircraft rule, requiring operators to register drones over 8.8 ounces with the Federal Aviation Administration and know the rules and regulations governing your aircraft.

Launching, landing or operating a drone in Congressionally designated wilderness areas like in National Forests is prohibited.

On the Huron-Manistee Forest, for example, drones must avoid known habitats of threatened and endangered species like American bald eagles, Kirtland’s warblers, Indiana bats, northern long-eared bats and piping plovers. Michigan law states that drones cannot be used to disrupt animals or fish in any way.

Drones must not interfere with aerial activities over forests such as wildfire detection and suppression.

Drone flights over wildfires may disrupt aerial firefighting operations because of the hazardous situations created, risking the safety of personnel on the ground and in the air and overall hampering firefighting efforts.