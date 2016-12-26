Don’t Forget to Clear Your Meters this Winter

With winter in full swing, utility companies are urging residents to keep meters and furnace intakes clear of ice and snow.

Consumers Energy says snow or ice build-up can damage gas meters and pressure regulator, interrupting gas service or causing appliances to malfunction. That can create a serious safety hazard.

You can use a snow brush or broom to gently clear snow or ice around your meter and appliance vents… but you shouldn’t use sharp objects or force, such as kicking or hitting, to remove ice build-up. You should never use salt, hot water or ice melting chemicals to melt snow or ice build-up off your meter or regulator.

Safely removing snow and ice around meters, intake valves and chimneys can also help

prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is called the “silent killer” because it is a colorless, odorless and tasteless toxic gas that can be produced when appliances are not operating or venting properly.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning often mimic the flu and include headaches,

nausea, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath and stinging or burning of the eyes. If any of these symptoms are experienced, leave the area immediately and call 911 or your local fire department for immediate help.