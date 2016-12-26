Wine Council Changes Michigan Wine Month

The wine industry, and the tourism that it brings, is an important part of northern Michigan.

And earlier this month the Michigan Grape and Wine Industry Council decided to change the Michigan Wine Month.

In previous years, April was considered the Michigan Wine Month, but starting in 2017, May will now the Michigan Wine Month.

According to the council, May kicks off the season of travel in Michigan and the majority of wineries expand their hours to accommodate the increased tourism.

The warmer weather in May also makes it more desirable for travelers starting to plan their summertime wine touring.

Michigan’s wine industry has 125 wineries and five major wine touring regions. Wineries welcome over 2 million visitors to their tasting rooms each year.