Anonymous Donation Helps Wexford County Families

Just before the holidays last week, an anonymous donation was looking to help many Wexford area families to have a happy holiday season.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, a donation of thirty $100 Meijer gift cards was given to the office to distribute to families in the community.

The Wexford Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Mesick, Manton, Buckley, and Cadillac Schools to identify some families that could use with the help this year.

The Lions Club in Mesick, the Cadillac Police Department, and the Wexford County Council were likewise all asked for assistance.

Deputies were busy delivering those donations to families last week and they say the response has been outstanding.

An additional $500 donation was directed to one family with a seriously ill child in the area.