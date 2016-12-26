Crews Battle Fire at Charlevoix County Business

Over the weekend a fire broke out at a Charlevoix business.

It happened at the downtown Charlevoix Cherry Republic store early Saturday morning.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist with the blaze, including the Petoskey Department of Public Safety.

According to Cherry Republic they were closed at the time and no one was inside the building.

They say the fire did extensive damage to the business, as well as possibly to those around the store.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.