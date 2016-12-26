Person of the Week: Travis House

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man going above and beyond in the line of duty.

Travis House is a Detective Sergent at the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.

He started out as a Cadet in 1995 at the Cadillac post and moved his way through the ranks and posts until returning to Cadillac and being promoted to Detective.

This year he received the 7th District Trooper of the year award for his work inside and out of the force, by volunteering to be a coach and helping out with youth services.

House says he began his training to be an officer because he wanted a job he could be proud of.

For his work serving and protecting, Travis House receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

