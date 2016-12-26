Mackinaw Bridge Reopened

The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after being closed earlier today.

Mackinac Bridge was closed Monday morning to all traffic, the Bridge Authority had said they were experiencing falling ice from the cables and towers on the bridge.

Motorists were advised to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel were stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority continues monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure.

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, you’re asked to please tune to AM 530 or 1610.

Watch for black ice.