New Legislation Gives Schools More Flexibility in Student Discipline

Local school boards will have more discretion when it comes to make decisions about punitive actions under new legislation signed by Governor Snyder this week.

Under existing state law, many districts employ a “zero tolerance” policy, meaning there is no ability to consider a student’s age, developmental disabilities or intent when deciding on punishment.

Punitive actions for students includes actions such as suspension or expulsion.

The bills require school officials to consider situation-specific factors before suspending or expelling a child. These factors may include age and disciplinary history, whether the child has a disability, and whether the behavior threatened the safety of another student or staff member. The legislation also encourages the practice of restorative practices or lesser punishment if they properly address the violation.

The bills reflect cooperative agreement between the education community, probate judges and the ACLU.