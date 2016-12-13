MSP Academy Graduates 41 New Troopers, Shows Off New Hats

Forty-one new MSP troopers will report to work across the state after the Christmas holiday following their graduation from Trooper Recruit School on Thursday.

Fifty prospective troopers reported to the MSP Training Academy in Lansing back in July and for 23-weeks they received training in lessons that included firearms, patrol techniques, ethics, and criminal law.

In order to be selected to attend the academy all applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that includes physical fitness tests and a background investigation.

Also part of of the graduation, the MSP showed off their new Campaign hats, which is a nod to what troopers wore until the early 1920’s.

As part of the agencies 100th anniversary in 2017, all members were given the chance to vote on the uniform change to celebrate the anniversary throughout next year.

All active enforcement members began wearing the new hats at the end of the week.

Of the new troopers several northern Michigan recruits will be joining the force.

Jared Oban from Suttons Bay will be stationed in Rockford, Trevor Baesch from Lake Ann and Justin Lidak from Kinglsey will be in Gaylord, James Scoot from Harrison is stationed in the Tri-City Post, and Matthew Topp of Gaylord is headed to the Alpena Post.