Snowmobilers OK After Falling Through Ice in Clare County

On Thursday Clare County Deputies were called to a report of a snowmobile that had fallen through the ice.

It happened on Crooked Lake in Garfield Township shortly before 11:30 in the morning.

A caller stated that one person was in the water and a second person that was trying to get them out of the water.

When emergency crews arrived they found one person was on shore and one person was in the water.

The riders on the snowmobile, 74-year-old Robert Vanderkolk of Alto and his wife were riding across the lake when they went through the ice.

Both were able to get out of the water and to shore, but Vanderkolk had gone back into the water to try to secure the snowmobile.

Neither Vanderkolk or his wife were injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the snowmobile had gone down in about four feet of water and emergency crews were able to retrieve the sled from the lake.

The incident has been turned over the DNR for further investigation.