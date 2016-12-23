Coast Guard Urges Caution on Frozen Lakes as Warmer Weather Moves in this Weekend

With the warmer weather forecasted to return over the weekend — the Coast Guard is urging people to use extreme caution on and near waterways.

The above-freezing temperatures could pose safety concerns throughout Lake Michigan and inland waterways that have become frozen over the past few weeks.

The rising temperatures will cause recently-frozen waters to further melt and become weak.

Ice is unpredictable and the thickness can vary, even across small distances.

Stay away from cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy areas, and darker areas since those can be signs of thinner ice.

In addition, ice near the shore of a frozen lake may be unsafe and weaker because of shifting, expansion, and sunlight reflecting off the bottom.

A majority of Coast Guard units around Lake Michigan have winterized their rescue boats and as a result, the Coast Guard has a reduced capability to respond to anyone in distress on the water.