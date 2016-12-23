Three Arrested for Alleged Heroin Possession in Kalkaska County

Three men in Kalkaska County are accused of attempting to deliver heroin.

It started on Tuesday when police received a tip that lead to the arrest of the first two suspects on charges of conspiracy to deliver heroin.

During the investigation into those two, detectives were led to a home in Kalkaska Township where they beleieved there was additional narcotics, including more heroin.

On Wednesday officers from the Traverse Narcotics Team searched that home which was rented to the third suspect.

That search turned up approximately six grams of heroin, suspected methadone, and an unregistered handgun.

Police have identified the three suspects as 35-year-old Ryan Hart, who was arrested on two counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug house, and conspiracy to deliver heroin.

32-year-old Nathan Headaphol, who is charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin and delivery of a controlled substance.

And 38-year-old Richard Sherwood, who was arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver or manufacture narcotics, two counts of controlled substance delivery or manufacture, firearm possession by a felon, felony firearms, and maintaining a drug house.