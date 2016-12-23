Teen Accused of Breaking Into Clare County Vehicles

Police arrested a Harrison teenager accused of breaking into several vehicles throughout the months of October and November.

During the months of October and November, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigated into several vehicles that were broken into within the township of Hamilton.

During this investigation police obtained information and evidence that led them to a suspect.

In December police were issued an arrest warrant for the 17-year-old suspect, who is from Harrison.

Deputies located and arrested the teenager, Austin Anderson on 12 counts of larceny of personal property from motor vehicles less than $200 and 1 count of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.

He was released on bond and issued a curfew starting a 5pm and lasting until 9am.