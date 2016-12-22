Coast Guard Plans to Replace two Classic Fresnel Lens in Lake Michigan Lighthouses

The Coast Guard announced a proposal this week to remove two aging Fresnel classical lens along Lake Michigan.

The lens are along the Wisconsin side of the lake, in lighthouses near Algoma and Kewaunee.

Due to the harsh environmental conditions they face during there use, such as temperature fluctuations and ultraviolet rays, the Coast Guard says the lenses slowly deteriorate.

The Fresnel Classic lenses will be replaced with modern LED lanterns, which are more dependable and energy efficient.

The old lenses will be removed and preserved. And once they are removed the lenses may be loaned to a museum for display.