Hometown Heroes Stationed Away from Home Send Holiday Greetings to Family and Friends in Northern Michigan

While many of us gather to celebrate the holidays this year, many of the men and women in the armed services are still stationed around the globe and unable to make it home this year.

Many of these hometown heroes record videos to share the holiday spirit with those back home.

We have a video from Senior Master Sergeant Rachel Forman currently stationed in Texas who wishes to share holiday greetings with her friends and family in Petoskey —

— and one from Captain Michael Greene who is deployed in Afghanistan who wants to say happy holidays to his family and friends in Manistee.