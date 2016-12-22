Canadian Regulators Declare Broadband Internet a “Basic” Telecommunication Service

Canadian regulators have declared that access to broadband internet to be essential to life and success.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission declared that broadband internet is a basic telecommunication service for all Canadians.

As part of this mandate, the CRTX set a target of what the service needs to provide for participation in the digital economy.

Those targets include speeds of 50 megabits per second and and unlimited data option.

To help support these projects the CRTC established a fund of $750 million dollars over 5-years to build or upgrade infrastructure.

Before this mandate the only service deemed as essential by the CRTC was landline telephone services.