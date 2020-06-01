94-Year-Old Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Missaukee Co.

A man from Lansing, now identified as Gerald Kincaid, died in a rollover crash Saturday.

Police say the 94-year-old man was going westbound on Stoney Corners Road in Missaukee County, he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

The car went off road, hit another car causing the car to rollover multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his life threatening injuries but unfortunately died at the hospital.

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash, but investigation on the accident is still underway.