92-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 24, 2019
A crash in Benzie County left one woman dead.

Troopers say it happened on South Marshal Road, South of Narrow Gauge Road in Homestead Township.

Investigators say a 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old girl was driving in the southbound lane.

A 2001 Buick Regal driven by a 92-year-old woman was driving out of a private driveway to go northbound.

The Jeep then collided with the Buick who was in the travel lane of the Jeep.

92-year-old Ardith Jones pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

