9-year-old Girl Raises Money To Help Out The Homeless

A second grader at Shepard elementary has started working on a project to raise awareness for the homeless in Isabella County.

Nine-year-old Payton Taylor says it all started when she say a video online and cried because of how sad it was, and how she didn’t want anyone to suffer like that.

Payton plans to collect donations to buy essential items for those in need.

She is buying items for babies all the way to adults. Her goal is to raise $2,000.

In the last week, she raised $800 in donations from letters dropped off at the Shepard Police Station.

The police department says they will be accepting donations for the foreseeable future.