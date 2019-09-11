9/11 Anniversary Observed Around America, Marked by Strengthened U.S. Terror Tactics

A procession through the streets of New York City in a somber tribute, nearly two decades after thousands died in the worst terror attack to ever occur on American soil.

Few could have imagined the horror that would unfold here even moments before the first plane unleashed unimaginable suffering and changed the world forever.

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 people died that day in New York City, Washington, and in Pennsylvania.

On that day, a group of 19 men hijacked four planes, which were then intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Another plane went down outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Only 60-percent of victims’ remains from the World Trade Center have since been positively identified.

At least 200 firefighters who worked at ground zero in New York have died because of illnesses connected to the cleanup.

That also spawned America’s longest-running war.

The Trump administration recently revealed new steps in the fight against global terrorism.

A new executive order from the White House -expands and modernizes sanctions.

The United States can now target terrorists without having to tie them to a specific act of terror or a crime.

The order also aims to sanction anyone who finances those terror groups.

With the new directive, the Treasury Department and State Department announced the designation of more than two-dozen terror groups, terror leaders and their affiliates.