89-Year-Old Bridge in Manistee Co. to be Replaced in $10.3M State Project

A $10.3M bridge project is set to start next week in Manistee County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is replacing an 89-year-old bridge that goes across the Manistee River in Manistee Township.

In a statement MDOT said, ”this project will provide a modern bridge design to replace this 89-year-old structure, bringing it up to current standards and maintaining the connection of this important route.”

The project will also include relocating sanitary water, water main, and private utilities.

Starting December 21, 2020 M-55 will be closed and US-31 will be closed.

The project is projected to be finished by November 2021.

The new detour is expected to add five miles and ten minutes of additional travel time for those driving on M-55 to US-31.