88-Year-Old Woman Dead After Three Vehicle Car Crash

A three-vehicle car crash in Alpena County has left an 88-year-old woman dead.

Authorities say the crash happened on Genschaw Road near Princeton Ave., when an 18-year-old woman from Alpena going north on Genschaw swerved into the southbound lane, to avoid an F-150 that stopped in the roadway.

The 18-year-old woman collided head-on with a Toyota Prius that was traveling south on Genschaw.

The 18-year-old woman and driver of the F-150 were not injured but occupants of the Toyota Prius had to be taken to the hospital for minor and critical injuries.

Unfortunately once arriving at the hospital 88-year-old Martha M. Krajnik died.

Although investigation on the crash is still underway, police believe that alcohol was not a factor in the fatal accident.