86-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash in Oceana County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 2, 2020
An 86-year-old Ludington man has died due to his injuries after a weekend crash in Oceana County. 

The man now identified as Beverly Collins died after being hospitalized. 

To recap police say the crash happened Sunday morning on U.S. 31 in Grant Township. 

The driver is said to have lost control of his van on a patch of ice causing him to veer off-road. 

The van then rolled multiple times. 

Collins was just one of two passengers in the van that had to be taken to the hospital.

86-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash in Oceana County
