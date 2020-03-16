82-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Shooting Wife and Daughter

An 82-year-old man was arrested for murder , after reports of two people being shot inside a home.

Police say a resident of the home called 911 to report that her husband had just shot her and her daughter.

When police arrived at the scene they found the man with a gunshot wound in his left hand and immediately took him into custody.

They then found his wife, who had been shot in the hip and the daughter unfortunately was found dead at the scene.

The wife says that her husband is in early stages of dementia and was upset when they recently took his car keys away.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and then Charlevoix County Jail.