82-Year-Old Accused of Hitting Police with SUV Appears in Court

In our top story out of Leelanau County, the 82-year-old accused of hitting a state trooper with his SUV appeared in court.

As we reported Monday, Michigan State Police say traffic points set-up for the Ironman 70.3 Triathalon, frustrated James Berta so much that he allegedly blared his horn, drove forward and hit that trooper.

It happened at Plowman Road and M72 in Empire Township…

The trooper did stumble but was not hurt.

Another trooper arrested Berta, who is now charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court September 6th.