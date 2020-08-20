77-Year-Old Woman Rescued from House Fire By Kalkaska Deputy

A 77-year-old woman is safe after being rescued from a fire in Kalkaska Township.

On Thursday authorities got a call of a home being on fire in Kalkaska Township with someone trapped inside.

When a deputy arrived at the scene he found the house to be complete engulfed in smoke and flames.

A relative of the victim told the deputy she tried to help her grandmother out but her grandmother fell and was overcome by smoke.

The deputy then crawled into the home, found the woman and pulled her out to safety.

The deputy gave the victim CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim and officer were both taken to the hospital and are said to be okay.

Investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.