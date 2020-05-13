75-Year-Old Man in Custody After Allegedly Hitting Mackinac Co. Man in Head with Pistol

A 75-year-old man may be spending sometime behind bars for hitting a 72-year-old man in the back of the head with a pistol.

Authorities say the 72-year-old victim from Mackinac County stopped to check what he thought was a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard of an unoccupied home.

But what he did not know was that the car was owned by the 75-year-old suspect who also owned the property.

When the victim left, the suspect then followed the victim, an argument ensued and the suspect then pointed a pistol at victim.

The victim attempted to get his cell phone out of the car that is when he was hit in the back of the head twice by the suspect.

The victim was able to call 911.

When police arrived at the scene the found that the suspect did not have a license for the gun and that it was the same gun was reported stolen from Detroit in 1978.

The suspect was arrested for Felonious Assault, taken to Mackinac County Jail and the victim did receive medical treatment.