District Health Dept. #10 Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

District Health Department #10 is offering free coronavirus testing here in Cadillac.

You don’t have to make an appointment to be tested, it is first come first serve.

“The important mission of making widespread COVID-19 testing safe, easy, and accessible is an area where the men and women of the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan National Guard are excelling,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“This type of testing remains one of the best ways to ensure the safety of our neighbors and communities as we safely reengage our economy and Michiganders get back to work.”

Testing will take place this week on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Baker College.

Officials say after being tested you will get your results in 7 to 9 days.