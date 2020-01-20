Pick-Up Truck Slides Off Road in Alpena Breaks Telephone Pole in Half

Alpena police are urging drivers to slow down, as road conditions continue to deteriorate.

This warning comes from an accident that happened on U.S. 23 near the Industrial Park complex.

Authorities say, a pick up slid off the road while trying to turn into a business, smashing into a telephone, causing the pole to snap in half.

After hitting the pole the truck then ran into a guidewire.

No one was injured but, the roadway was temporarily closed due to a low hanging wire.