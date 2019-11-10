Benzie Sheriff: Woman Told Friend She Was in Shootout Before Vanishing

Shocking new details in the case of a downstate woman who went missing in Benzie County.

Investigators now say she told a friend she had been involved in a shootout before vanishing.

Adrienne Quintal went missing on October 17th.

According to the sheriff’s office, quintal had called her friend for around four and a half minutes that day.

She reportedly told that friend that she exchanged gunfire with two men, one of which Quintal said she had shot in the head.

Quintal then told the friend to call the police before hanging up.

Police were called and after confusion about the location of Quintal’s cabin, they arrived on scene.

At the cabin, officers saw bullet holes in one of its windows, but could not find Quintal or evidence of an injured person.

A perimeter was set up although the search turned up nothing.

Investigators soon searched the cabin and found evidence, including spent casings and Quintal’s gun.

Police say that evidence does suggest shots were fired from inside.

They ask anyone with information on Quintal’s disappearance to call them.