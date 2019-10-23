- Advertisement -
M.S.P. Announces New Opioid Task Force

Staff Writer Posted On October 23, 2019
Continuing coverage on the opioid epidemic…

Michigan State Police — announcing a new task force, geared to investigate doctors and medical providers who overprescribe controlled drugs.

The Diversion Investigation Unit (DIU) looks into those reports.

The state police director called it an evolution and says the practice of overprescribing or illegally prescribing opioids only puts more of the highly addictive drugs on the streets.

Two medical providers have already been charged as part of D.I.U.’s initial efforts.

