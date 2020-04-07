70-Year-Old Man Drowns in Oceana Co.
Posted On April 7, 2020
A 70-year-old Oceana County man, has drowned in the North Branch of the Pentwater River.
Police say the man was found after a fisherman heard a boat motor running with nobody in or around the boat.
When authorities arrived at the scene they found that the 70-year-old man was missing and immediately started a search.
A helicopter and multiple boats searched the area until dark.
It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that a K-9 was able to locate the 70-year-old man now identified as Gary White.
The victim was found in 12-feet of water and was not wearing a life vest.