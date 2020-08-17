7 Rescued From Sinking Boat in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to Lake George off Sugar Island because a 30 foot wooden boat was taking on water.

Rescue crews were told there were seven people on board and the boat was about 1.5 miles from shore off of Hay Point.

Central Dispatch says some local boaters rescued some of the seven people from the sinking boat and brought them to shore.

When CCSO and the USGO arrived on scene, the boat was in about 5 feet of water and part of the vessel was sticking out of the water.

Everyone on the sinking boat were safe and did not need medical attention.