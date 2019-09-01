Father, Daughter Receive Minor Injuries in Mecosta County Motorcycle Crash

A father and his daughter are recovering after a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County.

It happened just before 2:00 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-20 in Remus.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation found the motorcycle was north on M-66.

The father and his daughter were approaching the stoplight and were braking.

However, the front tire of the motorcycle struck a crack or divot in the road, causing the motorcycle to lose control.

The bike then went down, sliding on the roadway.

The 42-year old father from Ashley received minor injuries but did not require treatment.

His 7-year-old daughter of also received minor scrapes and bruises but was taken to a Mt. Pleasant hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say both were wearing helmets and speed and alcohol were not factors.