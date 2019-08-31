Repairs, Closure Planned for NB US-17 Bridge Near Clare

If you plan on driving on US-127 near Clare in Isabella County, you may want to plan for some delays starting this week.

That because starting September 3rd, MDOT will be working on a northbound bridge.

Mdot is investing 1.2 million dollars in bridge repairs on the northbound US-127 Business Route exit ramp over southbound US-127 in Isabella County.

The project also includes replacing the bridge deck, which mdot says will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the bridge.

Beginning 8 A.M. on the 3rd, the northbound US-127 business route will be closed and detoured.

Drivers will be detoured on westbound US-10 to Old 127, Collonville Road, and back on US-127 business route.

The project is expected to be completed in November.