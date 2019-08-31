- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Repairs, Closure Planned for NB US-17 Bridge Near Clare

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 31, 2019
141 Views
0

If you plan on driving on US-127 near Clare in Isabella County, you may want to plan for some delays starting this week.

That because starting September 3rd, MDOT will be working on a northbound bridge.

Mdot is investing 1.2 million dollars in bridge repairs on the northbound US-127 Business Route exit ramp over southbound US-127 in Isabella County.

The project also includes replacing the bridge deck, which mdot says will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the bridge.

Beginning 8 A.M. on the 3rd, the northbound US-127 business route will be closed and detoured.

Drivers will be detoured on westbound US-10 to Old 127, Collonville Road, and back on US-127 business route.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

Post Views: 141



Trending Now
Clare County Couple Killed in Murder-Suicide Identified
Remington Hernandez August 26, 2019
Controversial MI Courthouse Paintings, Challenged by County, Will Remain in Place
Staff Writer August 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Repairs, Closure Planned for NB US-17 Bridge Near Clare
Share No Comment