Rogers City Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

A 25 year old Rogers City man has been arrested on a single charge of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Investigators say a 15 year old girl told police he had assaulted her after the two met on Facebook.

Alexander Bidlake allegedly picked up the girl at her house in Harrisville in October and took her back to Rogers City where the assault took place.

A felony warrant for Bidlake was issued last Wednesday.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.