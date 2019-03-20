Isabella Co. Sheriff Deputies Ask Help Finding Missing Dry Hydrants

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in regards to missing Dry Hydrants in Rolland Township.

The first was taken on Blanchard road near Britton Road, and another from Pleasant Valley Road near Beckley road.

Deputies say the hydrants were in place over the weekend and were later stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office says hydrants are used by rural fire departments for water supply from local rivers.

This particular fire department only had these two in operation which causes them to have to travel longer distances for water resources in the event of an emergency.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 989 773 1000.