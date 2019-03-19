New Boating and Fishing Rules

If boating and fishing are part of your leisure-time plans, recent changes to Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act may affect you.

Beginning March 21st, watercraft users in the state are required to take steps to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Also, anyone fishing with live or cut bait or practicing catch-and-release fishing will need to take precautions to limit the movement of invasive species and fish diseases.

In addition to the existing law requiring all aquatic plants be removed from boats and trailers before launching, the changes require a few other items including the removal of all drain plugs from bilges, ballast tanks, and live wells.

A short video from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality shows the steps boaters can take to comply with the new law.