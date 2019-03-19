Ice Breaking Starts on Great Lakes

The U.S. Coast Guard out of Sault Saint Marie is coordinating icebreaking operations on Lake Superior in preparation for the 2019 Shipping Season.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Mackinaw, Alder, and a Canadian Coast Guard Ship will make their way through the Sault Locks Today.

The Mackinaw and Alder will cover the upper St Marys River, Whitefish Bay and then the ice covered waters of Lake Superior in route to Duluth, Minnesota.

Although not limited to a specific area, the three icebreakers will focus initial icebreaking activities on western Lake Superior ports.